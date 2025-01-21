Borrell says EU hypocritical on Netanyahu
Date
1/21/2025 6:58:59 AM
(MENAFN) Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused EU member states of applying double standards when it comes to enforcing International Criminal Court (ICC) decisions. He pointed out that while EU nations have supported the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have not shown the same urgency regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also facing an ICC warrant for alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict.
Borrell emphasized that as signatories to the Rome Statute, EU nations have a legal obligation to enforce ICC rulings. He argued that the bloc's selective enforcement undermines its credibility. While only a few EU states have pledged to arrest Netanyahu, many have expressed conflicting views on the matter, with some explicitly refusing to take action. On the other hand, the EU has been vocal in its demand for Putin’s arrest, particularly after his visit to Mongolia, an ICC member state, in September 2024.
The situation has drawn criticism from both Israel and the US, which do not recognize the ICC’s authority, while Russia, which also rejects the court's jurisdiction, has challenged the ICC’s war crimes charges.
MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.