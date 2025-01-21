Borrell says EU hypocritical on Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused EU member states of applying double standards when it comes to enforcing International Criminal Court (ICC) decisions. He pointed out that while EU nations have supported the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have not shown the same urgency regarding Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also facing an ICC warrant for alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict.



Borrell emphasized that as signatories to the Rome Statute, EU nations have a obligation to enforce ICC rulings. He argued that the bloc's selective enforcement undermines its credibility. While only a few EU states have pledged to arrest Netanyahu, many have expressed conflicting views on the matter, with some explicitly refusing to take action. On the other hand, the EU has been vocal in its demand for Putin’s arrest, particularly after his visit to Mongolia, an ICC member state, in September 2024.



The situation has drawn criticism from both Israel and the US, which do not recognize the ICC’s authority, while Russia, which also rejects the court's jurisdiction, has challenged the ICC’s war crimes charges.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112453