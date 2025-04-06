403
Energy secretary declares Trump planning on modernizing US nuclear arsenal
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has plans to modernize the United States’ aging nuclear weapons arsenal, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Wright acknowledged that the US nuclear stockpile has become outdated and in need of modernization, but assured that this effort will not involve increasing the number of nuclear warheads. Instead, the focus will be on refurbishing existing warheads to ensure their reliability and functionality.
Wright emphasized that maintaining the credibility of the US nuclear arsenal is vital for global confidence and security, underscoring the importance of technological leadership in weapons systems. He also pointed to the success of the Manhattan Project, which provided the US with the nuclear capabilities to win the Cold War, and predicted that the country would be better positioned in the future with a renewed focus on nuclear strategy.
While the modernization effort is underway, Trump has also expressed support for global disarmament, calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide, though he noted that it would be challenging due to the nuclear arsenals of other countries, particularly Russia and China. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded, acknowledging Russia’s openness to disarmament talks with the US, but emphasized the need to include European nuclear arsenals in the dialogue.
