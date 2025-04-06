EU Poised To Impose Significant Penalties On Elon Musk's X For Digital Services Act Violations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is facing potential fines from the European Union for alleged breaches of the Digital Services Act . The European Commission has initiated formal infringement proceedings, citing concerns over content moderation, deceptive user interfaces, advertising transparency, and restricted data access for researchers.

The Commission's investigation highlights that X's“blue checkmark” verification system may mislead users by allowing any subscriber to obtain verified status, potentially impairing users' ability to assess the authenticity of accounts and content.

The platform is accused of failing to provide a searchable and reliable advertisement repository, as required by the DSA, and of preventing eligible researchers from independently accessing its public data, hindering efforts to study online risks.

