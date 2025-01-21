Bitcoin reaches new all-time high

(MENAFN) reached a new all-time high, surpassing $108,000 for the first time in history, amid a surge in the cryptocurrency fueled by the arrival of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. The cryptocurrency's price spike occurred just hours before Trump officially took office on Monday morning. The recent surge followed the launch of Trump's own digital currency, alongside that of his wife, Melania.



Trump's $TRUMP coin and Melania's $MELANIA coin were introduced over the weekend, with Trump's coin quickly achieving a market capitalization of over $5 billion. Trump promised to make the U.S. "the Bitcoin capital of the world" during his presidency, further igniting the excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112376