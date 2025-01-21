Trump declares "America's golden era begins now"

(MENAFN) In his inaugural address, President Donald declared that "America's golden era begins now," emphasizing his commitment to revitalizing the country and ensuring its prosperity. He vowed to put an end to and inefficiency, signaling that the era of decline for the U.S. is over.



Trump outlined a bold agenda, including the following key points:



•Ending all wars and withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

•Declaring a national emergency on the southern border to halt illegal immigration, with plans to send and treat illegal immigrants as terrorists.

•Taking action against criminal gangs and providing state governors with tools to combat inflation and fuel shortages.

•Reviving American manufacturing and energy production, with an emphasis on lowering prices and exporting energy.

•Supporting U.S. workers and restoring the American dream, including imposing tariffs on foreign products and rebranding the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

•A promise to restore the Panama Canal and implement a new government department for efficiency.

•A policy stance on gender, recognizing only male and female sexes.



Trump’s message was clear: it is time for Americans to act boldly as the nation embarks on a new era of strength and self-reliance.

