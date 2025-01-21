Costco Teamsters prepare for potential strike

(MENAFN) Approximately 18,000 Costco Teamsters are gearing up to strike if they do not receive what they consider a "fair contract offer" by the month's end.



A press release on Sunday revealed that 85% of Costco Teamsters nationwide approved the strike authorization. Throughout the week, tensions escalated as the Teamsters shared multiple Costco-related updates on social media platforms.



“From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement,” stated Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.



“Costco’s greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike,” O’Brien added.



The Teamsters announced on X that the "final week of negotiations begins on January 20."



To prepare for a potential strike, practice pickets have already taken place in locations like California, Washington, and Long Island.



In San Diego, hundreds are organizing a significant practice picket scheduled for Thursday, according to the Teamsters.

