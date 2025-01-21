Trump Reinstates Cuba As Terrorism Sponsor, Reversing Biden’S Decision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald swiftly overturned Joe Biden's last-minute decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The White House announced this action on Monday, marking one of Trump's first moves after taking office.



The reversal came less than a week after former signed the directive. Biden's plan aimed to implement measures leading to the release of prisoners in Havana.



Trump's decision also nullified Biden's attempt to undo a previous Trump decree that limited transactions with certain Cuban officials. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized Trump's action, calling it an "act of arrogance" on social media platform X.



In addition, he argued that Trump's previous economic restrictions caused hardship in Cuba, leading to goods shortages and increased emigration to the United States.



Beyond Cuba, Trump signed another decree canceling Biden's efforts to block oil drilling in the Arctic and along extensive U.S. coastal areas. These actions align with Trump's campaign promises to boost domestic energy production.







Trump's swift policy reversals highlight the stark differences between his administration and Biden's. The new president's actions signal a return to a tougher stance on Cuba and a shift away from environmental regulations favored by the previous administration.



These policy changes came immediately after Trump's inauguration, demonstrating his commitment to quickly undoing key aspects of Biden's legacy. The long-term impacts of these policy shifts remain to be seen as Trump begins his new term in office.

