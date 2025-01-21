Pakistan's Economy Faces $17 Billion Annual Loss Due To Malnutrition, Report Reveals

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A recent report by Nutrition International highlights the severe economic and toll of malnutrition in Pakistan , costing the national $17 billion annually. This staggering figure accounts for 6.4% of the country's Gross National Income (GNI).

The report sheds light on the alarming prevalence of malnutrition, with millions of children, adolescent girls, and women suffering from nutrient deficiencies, particularly anemia. Dr. Shabina Raza, Country Director of Nutrition International Pakistan, emphasized that investing in nutrition is vital to breaking the cycle of poverty and enhancing overall productivity.

Key findings of the report include:



Stunted Growth: 34% of children under five suffer from stunted growth.

Low Birth Weight: 22% of newborns are underweight at birth. Anemia in Children: 53% of children aged six months to 59 months are anemic, leading to reduced cognitive abilities, higher school dropout rates, and diminished productivity.

The economic impact of stunting alone is monumental, resulting in a $16 billion annual loss to the economy.

The Federal Ministry of Health, leveraging the Cost of Inaction Tool, highlighted that achieving global nutrition targets could prevent stunting in 855,000 children annually. The report warns that without timely intervention, the situation could worsen, making it imperative for Pakistan to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of reducing stunting by 40% by 2025.

Additionally, the report revealed:



Anemia in Women: 41% of women of reproductive age are anemic. Broader Implications: Malnutrition leads to long-term developmental and economic challenges.

The findings underscore the urgency of a coordinated national effort to combat malnutrition and achieve sustainable development. Immediate investments in health and nutrition can transform lives and bolster Pakistan's economic resilience.