Potential meeting between Putin, Trump likely to take months to organize

(MENAFN) A potential face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir and US President Donald will take several months to arrange and is not expected to occur before at least March, according to Kremlin pool journalist Aleksandr Yunashev, who reported on Monday citing sources.



Before any in-person talks can take place, the two leaders are expected to have phone discussions to review the details of the potential meeting and determine if it will move forward. "Journalists can still speculate on the topic of the phone conversation, when exactly it will take place," a source within the Russian presidency told Yunashev.



The meeting itself is expected to take months to finalize, with unnamed Russian diplomats suggesting it will likely not happen before Trump embarks on his first overseas trip. One source indicated to Yunashev that it may not occur during the winter months. “I’m not sure that it will happen during the winter,” the source said.



Earlier this month, Trump announced his intention to meet with Putin “very quickly” after his inauguration on January 20. “I know he [Putin] wants to meet, and I’m going to meet very quickly,” Trump told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt. “I would have done it sooner, but… you have to get into the office.”

