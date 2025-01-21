Cool Weather Expected Tuesday, Unstable Conditions Anticipated Wednesday Afternoon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Slightly higher temperatures are expected on Tuesday, with cool weather prevailing in the highlands and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that may occasionally become active.The Jordan Meteorological Department has warned of reduced horizontal visibility in the early morning due to fog over highlands, plains, and desert areas. Frost formation is also possible during early morning hours in desert regions and the Sharah highlands.Relatively cold weather is forecast for most areas tomorrow, with mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-altitude clouds will continue to appear. By midday, the Kingdom is expected to experience a weak state of atmospheric instability, with a slight chance of light rain showers in limited areas in the south. Winds will remain moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming active.Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Thursday, bringing relatively cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. Rain showers are forecast intermittently in parts of the north, center, and southwest. Some northern areas may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Moderate westerly winds will prevail and may become active at times.Relatively cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather will persist on Friday. There remains a slight chance of light and scattered rain showers in the western regions during the morning hours. Winds will range between moderate northwesterly and northeasterly, occasionally becoming active.In East Amman, temperatures today are expected to range between 17 C and 8 C, while West Amman will see 15 C to 6 C. Across other regions, the Northern Highlands will record 14 C to 5 C, Sharah Highlands 15 C to 4 C, Desert Areas 19 C to 4 C, and Plains 17 C to 8 C. The Northern Jordan Valley is expected to reach 23 C to 10 C, the Southern Jordan Valley 24 C to 13 C, the Dead Sea 23 C to 13 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba 25 C to 12 C.