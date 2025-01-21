Erdogan urges complete application of Gaza ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Monday the importance of fully implementing all stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and ensuring that humanitarian aid flows uninterrupted into the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a press conference in Ankara with Slovakian Prime Robert Fico, Erdogan stated that the international community must hold Israel accountable for fulfilling its responsibilities under the ceasefire agreement.



The truce, which began on Sunday, includes a three-phase process. As part of the first phase, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, while Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners. Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



In addition, Erdogan stressed the importance of lifting international sanctions on Syria to facilitate the country's reconstruction. He mentioned that Turkey and Slovakia had discussed potential contributions to these efforts, both bilaterally and within the European Union.



Regarding Donald Trump's presidency, which began just hours later, Erdogan emphasized the importance of continuing the strong friendship between Turkey and the United States that was established during Trump's first term.

