Atlas Engineered Products


2025-04-25 03:14:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Atlas Engineered Products : Announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue was $55.8M, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5M, despite costs of $645K associated with automation and expansion of the management and sales team. Atlas Engineered Products shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.82.

