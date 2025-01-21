A Key Driver Shaping The Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Report 2025: Rising Infertility Rates Leads Industry Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Is Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Headed Towards Steady Growth?

The chorionic gonadotropin market size has shown notable growth in recent years and this trend is set to continue. Expected to grow from $1,260 million in 2024 to $1,340 million in 2025, this sector boasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. Enhanced awareness of hCG among healthcare professionals, increased use in combating hormonal imbalance disorders, evolving healthcare facilities, and the growing demand for assisted reproduction contribute to this promising historic period growth.

What is the Forecast for the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

Moving forward, the chorionic gonadotropin market size is predicted to maintain steady growth, reaching an impressive $1,710 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 4%. This growth stems from key factors such as increased prevalence of infertility issues, heightened awareness of reproductive health, rising adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, a surge in hypogonadism among the elderly population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, technological advancements, growth in assisted reproductive technology, increased investments in research and development, and innovations in drug delivery systems represent major industry trends.

Which Are the Key Market Drivers for Chorionic Gonadotropin?

Prevalence of infertility issues is a significant market driver for the chorionic gonadotropin market. Defined as the inability to conceive a child after a year of regular, unprotected sexual intercourse for couples under 35 years of age or after six months for those 35 years and older, infertility is increasingly common due to delayed childbearing and lifestyle factors like obesity and smoking. Chorionic Gonadotropin hCG is a crucial treatment inovulation induction, luteal phase support and sperm count improvement.

The rise of assisted reproductive technologies is also promoting the growth of the chorionic gonadotropin market. Assisted reproductive technologies ART, which include procedures to assist in pregnancy, have increased due to higher infertility rates, medical advancements, delayed childbearing, and ease of access.

Who Are The Key Players In The Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

Notable companies operating in the chorionic gonadotropin market include Ferring Pharmaceuticals. As prominent industry players, they help drive advancements and improvements across the sector.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

Innovative solutions, such as saliva-based pregnancy tests, are emerging as a significant trend in the chorionic gonadotropin market. A saliva-based pregnancy test, a non-invasive diagnostic method that analyses a woman's saliva for the presence of hCG, offers improved convenience, accuracy, and accessibility. One example includes the world's first saliva-based pregnancy test by Israel-based biotech company Salignostics.

How Is The Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmented?

The chorionic gonadotropin market covered in this report includes several key segments:

1 By Type: Human Chorionic Gonadotropin; Animal Chorionic Gonadotropin

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

3 By Therapeutic Application: Male Hypogonadism; Female Infertility Treatment; Oligospermic Treatment; Cryptorchidism Treatment; Chronic Pain; Other Therapeutic Applications

4 By End User: Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical Companies

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the chorionic gonadotropin market for 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the quickest-growing region in the forecast period. The report encompasses diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

