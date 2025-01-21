(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) --



1915 -- The first mail office was inaugurated at the seaside Dickson House, headquarters of the British agent in Kuwait.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree, establishing Kuwait Corporation as the mainstream entity that runs the oil sector.

1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Yousef Al-Sumait Chairman and Director General of Kuwait News Agency. He has held the post until 1998 when an Amiri Decree was issued naming him as of information,



2009 -- Qadsia SC was crowned champion of the Kuwaiti football league beating Kazma 1-0.

2012 -- The former minister Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 68. He was named as minister of information in 1992 and minister of oil in 1988. He also played a pivotal role when he was the ambassador to the US, rallying public support for the Kuwaiti cause against the flagrant Iraqi aggression.

2014 -- The National Assembly approved amending some laws to transform Kuwait Airways into a shareholding company.

2014 -- Kuwait Oil Company inked a USD 275 million deal with the Saudi Al-Khurayef Group for installing, operating and maintaining submersible ASB pumps for usage in the KOC operations zones.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD nine million loan agreement witht China to finance expansion of a hospital.

2020 -- Kuwait National Assembly witnessed a questioning by MP Adel Al-Damkhi to Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri. The interpellation ended with 10 MPs submitting a no-conflidence motion, which forced Aseeri to resign on January 30.

2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced a new technique in cosmetic surgery.

2024 -- Ministry of Health opend Al-Mutla Health Center (1) in sector N11, a week after receiving it from the Public Authority for Housing Welfare as part of the expansion of health centers in new residential areas. (end)

