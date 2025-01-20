Toilet Paper Market Size To Is Projected To Reach USD 74.95 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global toilet paper size was valued at USD 55.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 57.13 billion in 2025 to reach USD 74.95 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toilet paper is a soft, absorbent tissue product used primarily for personal hygiene after using the toilet. It is typically made from paper pulp, with the aim to be gentle on the skin and highly absorbent. Available in various plies (layers), it can be plain or treated with fragrances, lotions, or other additives. As a staple in daily life, toilet paper is produced in different forms, including rolls, and is an essential household item, with demand driven by hygiene awareness and population growth.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest markets for toilet rolls, with high consumption rates and established production facilities. In response to growing sustainability concerns, companies are developing alternatives, such as recycled and bamboo-based toilet rolls. The rise of e-commerce has further boosted sales, especially in urban areas, as more consumers purchase toilet rolls online.

Market Dynamics

Increased hygiene awareness post-pandemic across the globe drives market growth

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly amplified global hygiene awareness, driving a notable surge in demand for products like toilet rolls. With governments and health organizations promoting regular handwashing and improved sanitation practices, households and public spaces alike saw a rise in hygiene product consumption.

Global spending on hygiene increased by 20% in 2021, according to the World Health Organization, reflecting this heightened awareness. Even as the pandemic's impact recedes, maintaining high hygiene standards remains a priority, solidifying toilet rolls as a household staple. To address this growing demand, companies such as Essity AB expanded their production capacities in 2022, ensuring a steady supply to meet consumer needs.

As hygiene continues to be a central concern, the toilet roll market remains poised for sustained growth worldwide.

Shift towards eco-friendly and recycled products creates tremendous opportunities

The rising emphasis on environmental sustainability is reshaping the toilet roll market, with consumers increasingly favoring eco-friendly options like recycled and sustainably sourced products. To meet this demand, manufacturers are introducing innovative, environmentally conscious offerings. In 2022, Kimberly-Clark unveiled its "Greenleaf" line in North America, featuring toilet rolls made entirely from recycled paper and bamboo fibers, targeting eco-conscious buyers.

Similarly, government initiatives like the European Union's Green Deal are driving sustainability efforts, further boosting demand for eco-friendly toilet rolls. This shift helps mitigate deforestation and environmental damage and enables companies to engage a growing segment of environmentally aware consumers, unlocking new market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global toilet paper market, driven by high per capita consumption, well-established manufacturing facilities, and extensive distribution networks. In 2022, the United States alone accounted for roughly 30% of global toilet roll sales.

Leading brands such as Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, with flagship products like Charmin and Cottonelle, hold a significant market share. Government support for the pulp and paper industry further bolsters the region's production capabilities.

Moreover, North American consumers show a strong preference for premium toilet paper, contributing to increased revenue in the segment. With its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and consistently high consumption levels, North America continues to lead the global market.

Key Highlights



Based on type, the global market is segmented into 1 Ply, 2 Ply, and Others. The 2 Ply type owns the highest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into commercial and residential. The residential captured the highest market share in the global market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the market are

Georgia-PacificProcter & GambleKruger Products L.P.SOFIDELKimberly ClarkABC TissueWepa Hygieneprodukte GmBHSuzanoAbsormex CMPC TissueEssity Actiebolag (Publ)Caprice Paper Products Pty. Ltd.others

Recent Development

In June 2024, Georgia-Pacific relaunched Aria, a 100% recycled, three-ply paper-wrapped bath tissue. The product focuses on sustainability by using 100% recycled paper in its production, responding to consumer demand for eco-friendly options. This relaunch is part of the company's efforts to expand its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and cater to consumers seeking sustainable alternatives in everyday goods.

Segmentations

By Type1 Ply2 PlyOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy End-UserCommercialResidential

