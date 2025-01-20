Korean Companies Propose To Use New Asphalt Laying Technology In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Reconstruction Agency has discussed cooperation with Korean companies in the road sector, in particular, a new for laying asphalt pavement for Ukraine.

This is reported by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The head of the Agency, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, met with representatives of the Ukrainian offices of Posco International Corporation and SG to discuss the use of Korean asphalt paving on Ukrainian roads.

“In the Republic of Korea , this technology has been operating for 10 years. And it has proven its effectiveness over this period. Less noise, less dust on the roads, minimal damage to the pavement. It is also much cheaper. The Reconstruction Agency is interested in such cooperation,” Sukhomlyn said.

According to the Korean technology, the lion's share of the asphalt mixture is made up of slag from metallurgical plants, which replaces crushed stone.

SG is currently at the stage of making all the necessary calculations. The next step is to certify the formula. After passing all these stages, in the spring, they plan to test the Korean technology on a small section of one of the Ukrainian roads.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has received USD 100 million from the Republic of Kore to support the social sphere. In 2024, an agreement was signed between the governments of the two countries, which will attract up to USD 2.1 billion.

Photo: State Recovery Agency