Humanitarian Aid Must Flow Uninterrupted To Gaza - Turkish Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- "All stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas should be fully implemented and humanitarian aid to the enclave must flow uninterrupted," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan told a news in the capital Ankara with visiting Slovakian Prime Robert Fico that the international community must ensure that Israel fulfills its responsibilities.

Turkiye is committed to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Erdogan added.

He also stressed the importance of lifting international restrictions on Syria to start its reconstruction.

On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, while Israel set 90 Palestinian prisoners free.

On another front, Erdogan underscored that they discussed the possibility for Slovakia to contribute to reconstruction efforts both bilaterally and in the EU.

For his part, Fico expressed hope that Turkiye's full EU membership aspirations are realized as soon as possible, affirming his country's full support. (end)

