Rajouri Mystery: Aslam's 6Th Child Also Dies

Medical Superintendent of SMGS hospital, an associated hospital of GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh told the Excelsior that Yasmeen (16), daughter of Mohd Aslam, who was on ventilator support for the last three days, passed away in the ICU of the hospital at 6.15 pm on Sunday. Dr Singh said her body was sent to the mortuary. He said the patient was shifted to GMC Jammu from Rajouri on January 12 and her condition was critical for the last three days.

With this unfortunate casualty, the death toll due to 'mysterious illness' at Badhaal village of Koteranka Sub Division in Rajouri, has reached up to 17. Eight members of the family of Mohd Aslam including his six children (two sons and four daughters) besides parents– Mohd Yousuf and Jatti Begum, have died. The family members, relatives and the villagers of the area alleged that JKUT Administration failed to shift serious children to AIIMS Delhi despite repeated requests of the relatives and left the hapless patients to die in Jammu's SMGS hospital

