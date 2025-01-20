QMMF HRT Team Secures Impressive Win At 6H Abu Dhabi
1/20/2025 2:36:42 PM
The Peninsula
Doha: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) HRT team secured an impressive victory in the 992 AM category at the 6H Abu Dhabi 2025, held yesterday at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit. With Qatar's Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani, and Germany's Julian Hanses sharing driving duties, the team clinched first place in the 992 AM category and an impressive second place overall in the 992 class, driving their Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992).
The triumph comes just a week after their remarkable win in the 992 AM category at the 24 Hours Dubai 2025 at the Dubai Autodrome. With consecutive victories in the season's opening rounds, the QMMF team has made an emphatic statement of their dominance.
The back-to-back wins underscore the team's meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, serving as a powerful morale boost.
