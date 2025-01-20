(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Embodied AI startup Sereact raises €25 million to boost AI-powered robotics

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Embodied AI startup Sereact says it is on a“mission to redefine what's possible with AI-driven robotics”. The company has reached a major milestone by securing €25 million in Series A funding.

The Series A round was led by Creandum, alongside significant participation from existing investors Point Nine and Air Street Capital, as well as prominent business angels, including former Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, Mehdi Ghissassi (ex Google DeepMind), Ott Kaukver (Skype), Lars Nordwall (ex neo4j), Rubin Ritter (ex Zalando), Torsten Reil, and Niklas Köhler (both Helsing).

The company says this funding represents more than just an investment in Sereact's technology – it underscores the immense potential of AI in robotics and the trust that industry leaders place in the company's vision.

Transforming robotics with AI

Since its founding in 2021, Sereact has been at the forefront of developing hardware-agnostic AI models that bring automation to warehousing, logistics, and beyond. The company's groundbreaking Vision Language Action Models (VLAM) empower robots to understand and adapt to their environments in real-time without the need for complex programming.

Ralf Gulde, CEO and co-founder of Sereact, says:“With our technology, robots act situationally rather than following rigidly programmed sequences. They adapt to dynamic tasks in real-time, enabling an unprecedented level of autonomy.”

Sereact's AI-powered robots are already making an impact across industries, with customers including BMW Group, Daimler Truck, Bol, MS Direct, and Active Ants. By operating in real-world environments, the systems continuously improve, learning far beyond what synthetic training data alone can achieve.

Good timing

The robotics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift. While most AI robotics companies focus on hardware-first solutions, Sereact is leading with a software-first approach, enabling robots to function as intelligent, adaptable agents rather than pre-programmed machines.

This flexibility sets Sereact apart and drives its vision to make embodied AI the standard for robotics across industries.

As Johan Brenner, general partner at Creandum, puts it:“The opportunities here are endless, and it's great to see this kind of innovation coming from Europe.”

What's next?

This funding will allow Sereact to accelerate its mission in several key areas, including:



expanding R&D efforts to support additional robotic platforms, including mobile robots and humanoids;

developing AI solutions for more complex tasks beyond logistics and manufacturing; and expanding its US presence, building strategic partnerships, and growing its local team.

Gulde says:“We're on an exciting journey to become the leading platform for robotics applications that forever changes the daily lives of people and businesses.

“This oversubscribed round and our rapid technology progress enable us to democratize robotics and set new standards for autonomous systems in global markets.”

Sereact's journey is just beginning. With this latest investment, the company says it is more committed than ever to shaping the future of robotics,“setting new standards” for autonomy, efficiency, and intelligence on a global scale.