Egypt's Foreign Meets Belgian PM, Seeks Deeper Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and address regional issues.

Abdelatty conveyed greetings from the Egyptian president and praised the existing relationship between the two countries, expressing a desire to expand economic, trade, and ties.

Abdelatty highlighted investment opportunities in Egypt in energy, green hydrogen, management, and logistics, and emphasised the importance of stronger cooperation in migration and education.

He expressed gratitude for Belgium's support of Egyptian interests within the European Union, particularly regarding a European financial package, and hoped for Belgium's continued support in securing the second tranche of €4bn.







Following presidential directives, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's commitment to repatriating illegally removed Egyptian artefacts. He underscored their significance as historical and cultural heritage, expressing hope for increased cooperation from Belgian authorities to facilitate their return.

On the Palestinian issue, Abdelatty commended Belgium's supportive stance and briefed De Croo on Egypt's efforts, alongside Qatar and the United States, to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

He emphasised the importance of implementing the agreement without delay and urged all parties to adhere to its terms.

Abdelatty called on EU member states to continue providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and to begin early recovery projects in preparation for the Strip's reconstruction. He stressed that a two-state solution is the only path to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The minister also outlined Egypt's position on developments in Syria, emphasising the importance of an inclusive political process that respects Syrian sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

During his visit, Abdelatty also met with Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin. He expressed a desire for continued joint coordination to enhance cooperation in political, economic, and investment fields. He welcomed the participation of Belgian companies in the Egypt-EU investment conference held in June 2024 and the signing of a major green hydrogen investment deal by a consortium of Belgian companies for the Jarjoub port area.

Abdelatty was awarded the Royal Order of the Crown, First Class, by the Kingdom of Belgium in an official ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels.

Abdelatty met with senior executives of Belgian companies, including Kristof Waterschoot, CEO of the Port of Antwerp, and Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME.

He encouraged increased investment in Egypt, highlighting investment incentives, competitive advantages, and government measures to improve the business environment and support the private sector.

In a meeting with Jean-Luc Maurange, CEO of John Cockerill Group, Abdelatty emphasised the Egyptian government's focus on attracting foreign companies in clean energy, green hydrogen production, and export projects.

He affirmed Egypt's commitment to the green hydrogen project at the Jarjoub port.