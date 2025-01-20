Egypt Facilitates Passage Of Humanitarian Aid Trucks Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has facilitated the entry of dozens of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, as logistical and medical preparations intensify to receive Palestinians.

On Monday alone, 180 aid trucks and 8 tankers passed through the Al-Auja and Kerm Abu Salem crossings. By that date, a total of 270 aid trucks had entered, along with 6 diesel and 4 trucks, providing essential relief to the war-torn region.

Qatar also announced the establishment of a land bridge to the Gaza Strip with fuel during the first ten days of the ceasefire agreement, which recently took effect. The bridge will deliver approximately 1.25 million liters of fuel per day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a phone call with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, discussing Egypt's role in implementing the ceasefire and ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. Al-Sisi emphasized the urgent need for reconstruction to restore normal life in the Strip. Chancellor Schallenberg commended Egypt's mediation efforts to halt hostilities and provide vital support to Gaza's residents.

As the ceasefire came into effect, municipal authorities in Gaza began clearing rubble and reopening main roads in Gaza and the North Governorates. This follows over 100 days of sustained military operations that devastated civilian infrastructure across the Strip.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned the extensive destruction of Gaza's infrastructure, calling it a testament to the“brutality of the occupation.” In a statement, Hamas described the actions of the Israeli military as“unprecedented crimes” and urged the activation of international legal mechanisms to hold Israeli leaders accountable as war criminals.

Hamas reaffirmed its resolve, stating:“Gaza, with its resilient people and unwavering spirit, will rise again, rebuild what has been destroyed, and continue steadfastly until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”