King Meets With House Of Representatives' Permanent Office

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 20 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, on Monday, met with the permanent office of the House of Representatives, which includes the speaker, his deputies and assistants, according to a royal court statement.During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the need to complete the draft laws on the House's agenda.The King noted the importance of the House's continued cooperation with the to move forward with the political, economic and administrative modernisation tracks.Discussing regional developments, His Majesty affirmed continued coordination with all the concerned parties to protect national interests and achieve regional stability.For his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi said the House is keen to cooperate with the government to continue implementing modernisation programmes, noting the commitment of lawmakers to enhancing partisan action and stepping up outreach to the public.He highlighted the importance of forming the National Council for Future Technology, underscoring the House's support for all steps that contribute to the success of the council's mission in developing the sector.Safadi also expressed the House's pride in Jordan's regional and international positions, under the leadership of His Majesty.Other members of the House's permanent office spoke about efforts to improve parliamentary work and expressed support for the government's measures in implementing administrative modernisation.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.