Vicat - Liquidity Contract Situation As Of 20241231

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VICAT to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31/12/2024:



17,703 shares €1,429,046.9

When the contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the dedicated liquidity account:



25,553 shares €2,527,226.1

Over the period 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024, the following transactions were executed:



Buy: 4,113 transactions Sell: 3,853 transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes amounted to:



Buy: 315,885 shares to €10,864,434.2 Sell: 327,048 shares to €11,306,186.7

