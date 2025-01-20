Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 9,876.2 Mn By 2033, At 3.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Radiopharmaceuticals is expected to reach USD 7,225.6 Million by 2024 with further increases expected up until 2033, at an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 3.5%. Radiopharmaceuticals market growth worldwide can be explained by increasing interest in using nuclear medicine for cancer diagnostics and therapy purposes as well as cardiovascular conditions. Technetium-99m and Fluorine-18 are key radioisotopes used for PET/SPECT imaging; another radioisotope directly targets tumors is Lutetium-177. Progress in technologies pertaining to radiopharmaceuticals, rising incidence rates for chronic conditions, and the expansion of personalized medicine markets (which offer individualized treatments) all bode well for further growth in this sector. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Radiopharmaceuticals Market The US Radiopharmaceuticals Market with an estimated value of USD 2,278.8 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% until reaching USD 3,049.4 million by 2033 . Radiopharmaceuticals market growth in the US remains consistent due to increased usage of SPECT and PET imaging for diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases, well-established infrastructure across the healthcare sector in respective regions, key market players' existence as well as investment into research & development that aids new radiopharmaceuticals development allowing fast & efficient development cycles thus encouraging companies to enter this lucrative field of treatment. Important Insights

Global Market Value: The global radiopharmaceuticals market is projected to grow from USD 7,225.6 million in 2024 to USD 9,876.2 million by 2033.

US Market Value: The US radiopharmaceuticals market will increase from USD 2,278.8 million in 2024 to USD 3,049.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

By Type Segment Analysis: Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are expected to dominate, holding 63.1% of the market share in 2024.

By Application Segment Analysis: Oncology is forecasted to dominate the application segment, capturing 31.5% of the market share by 2024.

Regional Analysis: North America is set to dominate the global radiopharmaceuticals market, with a projected 37.5% market share in 2024.

Key Players: Major key players include Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly, Curium Pharma, Lantheus, and Novartis. Global Growth Rate : The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Latest Trends

The increase in prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as cancerous, cardiovascular, and neurological illnesses has resulted in an increasing demand for nuclear medicine solutions to diagnose and treat such ailments. Longer life expectancies expose more individuals to chronic health conditions requiring nuclear medicine interventions; as a result, more nuclear medicine patients require intervention than ever. Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Landscape The radiopharmaceutical market is fiercely competitive, with continuous innovation. The leading companies include Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging, Cardinal Health, and Novartis AG, which drive industry growth. All these key players are giving considerable importance to R&D, strategic partnerships, and expansion of product portfolios to maintain their competitive edge. Besides, several approved launches of novel radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes also create fast-changing market dynamics. Some of the prominent market players:

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company (Eli Lilly)

Curium Pharma

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Novartis AG

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Jubilant Radiopharma Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7,225.6 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 9,876.2 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 3.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2,278.8 Mn North America Revenue Share (2024) 37.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Radioisotope, By Type, By Source, By Application, and By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals dominate this segment, considering their wide usage in the detection and monitoring of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders by means of PET and SPECT imaging. Technetium-99m and Fluorine-18 remain some of the most frequently used isotopes that allow the early detection and more precise diagnosis of a disorder. Due to the increase in chronic conditions across the world and improvements within non-invasive diagnostic imaging, this trend will continue to be in favor of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals probably shortly.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

By Radioisotope



Fluorine-18 Derivatives



Fluorine-18 Fludeoxyglucose (FDG)



Fluorine-18 Sodium Fluoride



Fluorine-18 Sodium Flucicovine



Fluorine-18 Sodium Florbetapir



Fluorine-18 Sodium Flurbetaben

Others

Technetium-99

Lutetium (Lu) 177

Gallium-68



Dotatate

Dotatoc

Zirconium 89

11C-choline

14C-urea Other Radioisotope

By Type



Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals



SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals



PET Radiopharmaceuticals





Standalone PET Systems





Hybrid PET/CT

Hybrid PET/MRI

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals



Alpha Emitters



Beta Emitters Others

By Source



Cyclotrons

Nuclear Reactors Generators

By Application



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Endocrinology Other Application

By End User



Hospitals

Medical Imaging centers

Cancer Research Institute Other End User

Growth Drivers



The market is being driven by the advancement of new radiopharmaceuticals and targeted therapies for cancer therapy, specifically prostate cancer. Lutetium-177 shows great promise as an effective tool in selective destruction of tumors in prostate cancer treatment; and has increasingly found applications. As imaging systems such as PET and SPECT continue to advance technologically, their diagnostic accuracy and image resolution continue to advance as well. As nuclear medicine becomes more reliable and accessible; health professionals are encouraged to utilize radiopharmaceuticals for early and accurate diagnosis.

Restraints



Limitations Due to short half-lives of radioisotopes, production, transport, and storage become logistical challenges that limit applications in some communities far removed from centers of nuclear medicine production. High expectations regarding regulatory affairs and lengthy approval processes present a considerable barrier to market entry for new radiopharmaceutical products. Accomplishing standards related to product safety and efficacy often creates hurdles during product development processes that limit entry.

Growth Opportunities



Emerging markets with expanding healthcare infrastructure present significant growth opportunities for radiopharmaceuticals. Radiopharmaceuticals have therefore seen increased use with the advancement of healthcare infrastructure and facilities throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Increased research and development investments by both public and private entities for next-generation radiopharmaceuticals have opened up numerous treatment possibilities. With their longer half-lives and superior targeting capabilities, new radioisotopes may soon shape the future of this industry.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global radiopharmaceuticals market with 37.5% market share in 2024. Due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of nuclear medicine, key players like Cardinal Health and Novartis operating here, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

North America should remain unrivaled when it comes to using radiopharmaceuticals both diagnostically and therapeutically in future applications of radiopharmaceuticals. Facilities for strong R&D investments, along with the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and favorable regulatory frameworks, make North America unbeatable in both diagnostic and therapeutic areas, going forward, in the application of radiopharmaceuticals.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market



September 2024: Ion Beam Applications (IBA) launched a compact cyclotron, boosting radiopharmaceutical availability for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

August 2024: GE Healthcare introduced theranostic radiopharmaceuticals for precision cancer therapy, expanding its oncology portfolio with advanced solutions.

June 2024: Siemens Healthineers partnered with Harvard Medical School to advance nuclear medicine imaging and develop innovative radiopharmaceuticals.

April 2024: Cardinal Health expanded its U.S. nuclear pharmacy network, improving distribution capabilities for radiopharmaceuticals in various regions.

March 2024: Lantheus Holdings received FDA approval for a prostate cancer radiopharmaceutical, strengthening its oncology presence in nuclear medicine. January 2024: IBA opened a new isotope manufacturing facility in India to meet increasing Asia-Pacific demand for radiopharmaceuticals.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

The Global Kidney Dialysis Market is expected to reach a value of USD 83.4 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 143.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The Global Addiction Rehab Market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.9 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 26.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.4% .

The Global Biopharma Plastics Market was reached USD 5,695.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18,130.3 million in 2033 while having a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The Global Health Coaching Market is expected to reach a value of USD 17.4 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 35.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.2% .

The Global Physical Therapy Market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.4 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 41.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2% .



The Global Medical Elastomers Market size is expected to be worth around USD 14473.4 Million by 2033 from USD 4,521.5 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.



Global Medical Polyoxymethylene Market size is expected to reach USD 133.6 million in 2024 and is anticipated to value USD 253.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The Global Cannabidiol Market is expected to have a value of USD 7.9 billion in 2023 , and it is further predicted to reach a market value of USD 31.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is expected to reach a value of USD 106.9 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 202.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4.%

The Global Molecular Diagnostic Market is expected to have a value of USD 27.3 billion in 2023 , and it is further predicted to reach a market value of USD 37.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: Contact Data Website - Email- ... Call us- +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855