Group FH ORTHO Announced The Launch Of JARVIS The New Round Baseplate For Reverse Prosthesis In The USA!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEIMSBRUNN, France, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group FH ORTHO, a global leader in orthopedic prosthetic technologies, is proud to announce the launch of JARVIS, its new round baseplate for reverse shoulder prostheses in the USA.

The JARVIS system is dedicated to reverse glenoid indications and is designed to offer a wide range of lateralization, medialization, and distalization, with optimal fixation through its innovative features. It includes options for compression and locking screws, as well as compatibility with both standard and eccentric glenospheres.







Key Features of JARVIS: Part of the Adaptive Shoulder Arthroplasty Project

Normal & Augmented Round Baseplate: Available in angles of 10°, 20°, and 30°, providing increased flexibility for surgeons. Central screw and long peg options, in addition to the four compression or locking peripheral screws, ensure the stability of the baseplate.

Adaptive Glenosphere: Offers three different lateralization rates and several eccentric versions for distalization. An innovative central Morse taper ensures the glenosphere's fixation to the baseplate.

Compatibility: JARVIS is compatible with Arrow Prime and Short Stem for the humeral side.

High-Quality Materials: Manufactured from UHMWPE, Ti6Al4V, Cobalt Chromium, and Porous coating for maximum durability and biocompatibility.

Development and Innovation: The JARVIS program has been developed with a focus on precision and user-friendliness for surgeons. The glenoid build is designed to accommodate different rates of lateralization and distalization, tailored to meet the patient's condition.

Availability: The new JARVIS round baseplate will be available in the USA starting January 2025.

Following the FDA clearance for the Short Stem in June 2022, the multinational Group FH ORTHO received FDA clearance for JARVIS in November 2024. JARVIS is dedicated to the US market.

Emmanuel Fradier, VP Business Unit - Extremities, Trauma & Sports Medicine & Director of FH ORTHOPEDICS INC, says, "This launch represents a significant milestone in enhancing shoulder joint replacement solutions for American patients."

For more than 60 years, Group FH Ortho has demonstrated passionate dedication to creating innovative implants, evaluating them, and following them clinically. The company promotes original products and techniques designed in collaboration with expert surgeons, distributes products worldwide from its ISO 9001/13485-certified distribution site, and provides unparalleled service that guarantees the confidence and loyalty of healthcare facilities.

Group FH Ortho designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality orthopedic implants and instruments in France and beyond. With two companies in France and two subsidiaries in the US and Poland, Group FH Ortho and its partners work together to offer services and products that ensure the health and safety of its end customer: the patient.

For more information, please contact:

Customer Service:

e-Mail: ...

Phone: (888)-252-1712

Accounting/Administration Inquiries:

e-Mail: ... or ...

Sales Department:

Brian Gelzheiser

e-Mail: ...

Mobile:(412)-965-0950

Product Support:

Loic Barouch

e-Mail: ...

Mobile:(727)-492-8555

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at