Trump administration pushes for Maduro's removal from Venezuela

(MENAFN) The incoming administration of US President-elect Donald is advocating for change in Venezuela, citing allegations of manipulated elections, suppression, and increasing threats to US territories, as reported by American media on Saturday.



Axios revealed that Trump’s team is calling for the ousting of President Nicolás Maduro without resorting to military action.



"We wouldn't mind one bit seeing Maduro being neighbors with Assad in Moscow," said one foreign policy adviser.



Under Maduro’s rule, Venezuela has caused the largest migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere, with nearly 8 million people fleeing the country over the past decade.



During his confirmation hearing as Trump's secretary of state, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized Maduro for leading a "narco-trafficking organization" and for strengthening ties with adversaries such as Russia, China, and Iran.



Trump has expressed doubt about engaging in oil deals with Venezuela, stating: "We don’t have to buy energy from Venezuela."



The situation worsened in January when Maduro threatened to invade Puerto Rico, prompting Governor Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon to seek a response from Trump.



A Trump adviser dismissed the threat with a laugh, saying, "He's going to invade Puerto Rico? With what?"

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108856