France Reiterates Opposition To Relocation Of Gazans
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 25 (KUNA) -- Paris on Friday stressed once more its commitment to the Gazans' right to return to the Strip, opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.
This matter constitutes a perilous violation of international law and a main factor of undermining stability of the "closer" partners like Egypt and Jordan, in addition to the whole region, France's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Any displacement undermines chances for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict, based on the two-state vision which will be highlighted during the France-Saudi Arabia conference in June, it added.
Since 18 months, France has been working to provide housing to its citizens and their families, and the French institute's staff in Gaza, along some Palestinians, it noted.
The ministry managed to evacuate, on April 23, 115 persons from the Strip, and they arrived in France on Friday, it revealed, referring to the evacuation of 58 others earlier.
Paris further renewed its call for offering unrestricted and full humanitarian aid access to the Strip, and resuming ceasefire talks. (end)
