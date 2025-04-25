Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi FM, French Counterpart Discuss Situation In Gaza

2025-04-25 03:07:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 25 (KUNA)-- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, on Friday to discuss the current situation in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the meeting occurred in Riyadh and focused on efforts related to an upcoming conference to resolve the Palestinian issue. They also discussed a number of international issues of mutual interest.
Saudi Arabia and France are co-chairing in conference in June on advancing the implementation of the two-state solution. (end
