Nigeria joins BRICS partner group

(MENAFN) Nigeria, Africa's fourth-largest economy and the world's sixth-most populous country with over 228 million people, has officially joined the BRICS partner states, as announced by Brazil, the current rotating president of the bloc.



On Friday, Brazil's Foreign confirmed that Nigeria has become the ninth official BRICS partner, alongside Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.



"In exercising its pro tempore presidency of BRICS, the Brazilian announces today, January 17, 2025, the formal admission of Nigeria as a partner country of the grouping," the ministry stated.



Brazil commended Nigeria for its "shared interests with other BRICS members" and its "active contribution to strengthening South-South cooperation and advocating for global governance reforms."



BRICS, founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded with South Africa joining in 2011. Initially focused on investment and financial stability, the group has broadened its scope to encompass security issues and global governance.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108854