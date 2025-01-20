Navalny’s ex-attorneys sentenced to jail in Russia

(MENAFN) A Russian court has sentenced three former lawyers of the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny to prison terms for involvement in an extremist organization. Vadim Kobzev was sentenced to five and a half years, Aleksey Liptser received five years, and Igor Sergunin was given three years. Additionally, they were banned from practicing law for three years. The trial, which took place behind closed doors in the Vladimir Region, saw Kobzev and Liptser deny the charges, while Sergunin pleaded guilty.



Prosecutors claimed the lawyers helped Navalny maintain control of his organization during his imprisonment from 2021 to 2023. They were accused of using their meetings with Navalny to relay messages between him and his associates at the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). The defense plans to appeal the ruling. Two other lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Aleksandr Fedolov, are also facing similar charges and have been placed on a wanted list.



Navalny, who was serving a prison sentence for various charges, passed away in February 2024. Russian authorities attributed his death to health issues, although Navalny’s widow disputed the official account.

