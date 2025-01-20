Greenland reacts to Trump’s acquisition suggestion

(MENAFN) Greenland’s Prime Mute Egede has firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to purchase the Arctic island, stating that Greenlanders do not wish to become part of the United States. In an interview with FOX News, Egede emphasized that while Greenland will remain a strong ally and partner to the US, the island's residents want to maintain their independence and identity as Greenlanders, not as Americans or Danes.



Trump had first suggested purchasing Greenland from Denmark in 2019, but the proposal was met with strong opposition from both Copenhagen and Greenlandic authorities. Recently, Trump did not rule out using economic or military actions to pursue the acquisition, but both Denmark and Greenland have rejected the idea. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland is not for sale.



Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, hosts the US Pituffik Space Base, which plays a key role in NATO’s defense strategy. Although the island has been seeking more sovereignty, a 2019 poll revealed significant support among Greenlanders for potential independence from Denmark within the next two decades.

