AU Mission Vows To Intensify Security In Somalia

MENAFN - IANS) Mogadishu, April 13 (IANS) The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on Saturday pledged to work closely with the Somali government to strengthen stabilisation efforts.

Acting Head of AUSSOM Sivuyile Bam, who extended congratulations to the Somali National Army (SNA) on the 65th anniversary of its founding, urged the international partners to support Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in his ongoing efforts to build a strong army capable of securing Somalia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must continue to strengthen SNA by providing the necessary equipment and resources needed to sustain operations against illegal forces," Bam said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Bam reaffirmed AUSSOM's commitment to working closely with the Somali government and the SNA to protect civilians, safeguard major supply routes, and liberate areas under the control of al-Shabab militants.

"As Somali Security Forces assume responsibility for the nation's security, AUSSOM is confident of SNA's ability to protect its citizens and contribute to national development," Bam said.

Mohamud, in a statement, lauded the army's achievements in the ongoing fight against terrorism and the liberation of territories from extremist groups, emphasising the firm dedication and sacrifice of the troops in defending the nation and ensuring a safer future for the next generation.