Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Towing Vehicles, Damage Two Russian Tanks In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Phoenix UAV unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, in cooperation with the 93rd Mechanized Brigade and the 5th Assault Brigade, used drones to destroy three multi-purpose light armored towing vehicles MT-LB and damaged another towing vehicle, two tanks, and a recovery and evacuation towing vehicle VT-55A of the Russian forces near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

The State Border Guard Service published a corresponding video on its website , according to Ukrinform.

"Together with soldiers from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar' and the 5th Assault Brigade, the pilots of the Phoenix UAV unit from the Pomsta Border Guard Brigade repelled a mass mechanized assault by the enemy in the Donetsk region on the morning of April 12," the report said.

Ukrainian forces destroyed three MT-LB vehicles, while another towing vehicle was damaged, and two enemy tanks and a VT-55A recovery and evacuation vehicle were also taken out of action.