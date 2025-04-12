Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Towing Vehicles, Damage Two Russian Tanks In Donetsk Region
The State Border Guard Service published a corresponding video on its website , according to Ukrinform.
"Together with soldiers from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar' and the 5th Assault Brigade, the pilots of the Phoenix UAV unit from the Pomsta Border Guard Brigade repelled a mass mechanized assault by the enemy in the Donetsk region on the morning of April 12," the report said.
Ukrainian forces destroyed three MT-LB vehicles, while another towing vehicle was damaged, and two enemy tanks and a VT-55A recovery and evacuation vehicle were also taken out of action.
