Trump plays key part in Gaza ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump's team played a pivotal role in securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to the Times of Israel, citing two Arab officials. Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, successfully convinced Israeli Prime to agree to the terms of the truce during a single meeting. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, involves a 42-day ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, including the release of all Israeli hostages taken during the October 2023 Hamas attack.



Witkoff, who had been in Doha, Qatar, for a week, played an active role in the hostage negotiations, and after meeting with Netanyahu, both sides agreed in principle to the deal. The Times of Israel highlighted that Witkoff’s efforts achieved more in one meeting than the Biden administration had in a year. Following the announcement, both Trump and Biden claimed credit for the deal, with Trump emphasizing the role of his election victory in securing the agreement.



While both sides took credit for the deal, tensions continued, with Netanyahu's office accusing Hamas of violating key parts of the agreement. However, Hamas denied the accusations, affirming their commitment to the deal.

