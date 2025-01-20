14-year-old Palestinian boy martyred by Israeli gunfire

(MENAFN) A 14-year-old Palestinian boy, Ahmed Rashid Rushdi Jazar, was martyred by Israeli gunfire in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, as confirmed by the Palestinian of Health. Two other Palestinians were by live ammunition in Nablus, with one of the injuries occurring during a settler attack in the same area. In the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, settlers launched a violent attack, burning four Palestinian vehicles and throwing stones at homes. Witnesses reported that local residents gathered to fend off the attackers without the intervention of the Israeli military, and no injuries were reported.



Palestinian media outlets, including Palestine TV, reported that settlers, protected by Israeli forces, carried out further attacks on Palestinian towns and properties across the West Bank. These attacks targeted areas such as Jinsafut, Ein Sinia, Sinjil, and Palestinian vehicles at the Jaba checkpoint near Jerusalem. In the southern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed two injuries, including a 17-year-old boy shot by Israeli forces, and an 11-year-old child injured during clashes in the town of Idna. The Israeli military had stormed Idna for around two hours, during which clashes broke out, with soldiers using live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas.



These incidents coincide with the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners from Israel's Ofer prison as part of an agreement, leading to celebrations among families awaiting their release. However, Israeli forces dispersed crowds in Beitunia, west of Ramallah, using tear gas and drones. The ongoing violence in the West Bank, along with the genocide in Gaza, has resulted in the deaths of 859 Palestinians, the injuries of nearly 6,700 others, and the arrest of over 14,000, according to official Palestinian reports. Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with strong U.S. backing, has been accused of committing atrocities in Gaza, leading to over 157,000 Palestinian deaths, widespread destruction, and a severe humanitarian crisis.

