SAVE ISSUES CALL FOR TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER COMPELLING BIG TECH TO IMPLEMENT KIDS ONLINE SAFETY ACT (KOSA)

- Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education BLOOMINGTON , MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) is urging President Trump to take decisive action to address the critical need for youth online safety as he reverses a ban on TikTok in the United States.SAVE calls on the President to issue an Executive Order requiring Big Tech to implement the measures outlined in the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).The ban on TikTok, intended to address national security concerns, has raised serious questions about its implications for free speech and the platforms use by more than 170 million Americans, many whose livelihood depends on the platform. SAVE believes that a balanced approach is needed to protect both our nation's security and the First Amendment rights of its citizens.“An Executive Order by President Trump compelling Big Tech to implement KOSA would be historic," said Erich Mische, CEO at SAVE.“It makes it clear that President Trump wants to lead with a solution that prioritizes safety for America's youth."SAVE has been one of many leading advocates for the Kids Online Safety Act, a bipartisan bill designed to protect young people from the harms of social media. Despite passing the Senate with overwhelming support (91-3) and enjoying broad bipartisan backing in the House, KOSA has not yet become law.According to Mische, an Executive Order would compel Big Tech to voluntarily adopt these protections, paving the way for systemic change through the passage of KOSA, and other state-based age-appropriate design code laws.“The President can make clear that he supports free speech. But he also supports protecting the lives and safety of young people. His Executive Order directing Big Tech to implement KOSA now would send a strong message to Congress and state policymakers: I want KOSA passed so I can sign it into law and protect America's youth."Mische says he also believes that such an order would demonstrate that protecting the First Amendment and safeguarding young lives are not mutually exclusive goals.About SAVESuicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), is dedicated to preventing suicide through public awareness, education, and advocacy. For over 35 years, SAVE has worked tirelessly to protect individuals from the devastating impact of suicide and to promote mental health and well-being nationwide.

