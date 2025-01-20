Oman, Austria Eye Closer Economic Coop.
Date
1/20/2025 6:05:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MUSCAT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Oman and Austria discussed on Monday ways of promoting and developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation to serve their joint interests.
The discussions were held between Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and industry Faisal Al-Rawas and visiting Austrian Vice Minister of Finance Andreas Reichhardt, according to Oman's official news agency.
They also explored investment opportunities between both sides in a number of vital sectors like technology, clean energy, mining, vocational training and tourism, it added.
During the meeting, the Omani official underlined the significance of bolstering economic relations between Oman and Austria by means of providing new and promising opportunities for the public and private sectors of both countries. (end)
nfa
MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109108220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.