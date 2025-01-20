Snowfall Likely In Some Parts Of Kashmir Valley
Date
1/20/2025 5:04:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir on Monday as the minimum dropped several degrees below freezing point across the valley, officials said here.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, down from the previous night's minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, over three degrees down from minus 3 degrees Celsius the night before.
The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was minus 3 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 5 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 1.4 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.
According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of snowfall at isolated places in the valley over the next 72 hours.
Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
|
