Catking Cattery Triumphs At Global Cat Competitions

Toronto, Canada, 20th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , CatKing Cattery, a premier breeder of British Shorthair and British Longhair cats, has once again solidified its position as Canada's leading cattery by achieving remarkable success at global feline competitions. Renowned for its exceptional breeding practices and dedication to feline and well-being, CatKing Cattery's recent accolades further highlight its commitment to excellence.

“This recognition at global competitions reaffirms our commitment to producing not just beautiful cats but also companions that bring joy and love to families worldwide,” said a representative at CatKing Cattery.“We are proud to represent Canada on the international stage and set a benchmark for excellence in breeding.”

As a legally registered cattery in Ontario, CatKing Cattery boasts certifications from prestigious organizations such as TICA, CFA, and WCF. These credentials reflect the cattery's adherence to the highest breeding standards, ensuring that each kitten is beautiful but also healthy, friendly, and well-mannered. With numerous awards at international championships, including TICA North America's Best Silver Shaded British Shorthair and the World's Best Blue Golden British Shorthair, CatKing Cattery raises the bar for ethical and professional breeding practices.

“Our mission has always been to produce kittens that excel in appearance and temperament,” said a CatKing Cattery spokesperson.“These awards affirm the hard work and passion we pour into every aspect of our cattery.”

CatKing Cattery's success is attributed to its robust breeding program, which includes rigorous genetic testing to ensure all cats are free from hereditary diseases such as PKD and HCM. Their commitment to health extends beyond breeding, offering lifelong genetic disease warranties, 30-day free pet insurance, and lifetime consulting services for all new pet owners.

Beyond the show circuit, CatKing Cattery is deeply committed to its clients and feline companions. Each kitten is meticulously socialized, litterbox-trained, and raised to integrate seamlessly into loving homes. This approach has earned the cattery widespread acclaim from pet enthusiasts across Canada and beyond.

CatKing Cattery's impact extends internationally, with its kittens finding homes not only in Toronto but also in Vancouver, Montreal, and overseas. The cattery's ongoing success underscores its reputation as a trusted source for purebred kittens, backed by exceptional after-sales support. With a proven track record in global competitions and a commitment to responsible breeding, CatKing Cattery sets the gold standard in Canada's feline community.

About CatKing Cattery

CatKing Cattery is a trusted breeder of British Shorthair and British Longhair cats based in Toronto, Canada. Known for their dedication to healthy, well-socialized, and beautiful kittens, CatKing follows strict ethical breeding practices. With certifications from TICA and CFA, they ensure every kitten meets the highest standards of care. CatKing is committed to helping families find the perfect feline companion while providing lifelong support and guidance.

Contact Information



Website: Phone Number: 647 – 994 – 3210