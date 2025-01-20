Iran’s farmed caviar shipments surge by 112 percent

(MENAFN) Naser Karami-Rad, the Director-General of the Office for the Restoration and Conservation of Genetic Aquatic Resources at Iran's Fisheries Organization (IFO), reports a 112 percent rise in the official exports of farmed caviar in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (March 20 – December 20, 2024), compared to the total exports from the previous year.



As per the Ministry of Agriculture, Karami-Rad shared on Sunday that 5,346 kilograms of farmed caviar, worth USD3.2 million, were shipped through Iranian customs during this period, showing a notable increase from the 4,784 kilograms exported in all of the previous year, 1402.



He also suggested that an additional 50 percent of this quantity may have been exported unofficially by travelers, according to IRNA.



This year, Iranian farmed caviar has reached 28 countries, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Belgium being the top three destinations. Karami-Rad attributed the surge in exports to the exceptional quality of Iran’s farmed caviar and its strong demand in global markets.



Last year, Iran produced 21,612 kilograms of farmed caviar, and the total production figures for this year will be determined soon, he added.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107696