Ahlibank Posts QR891.6M Net Profit For 2024

Doha, Qatar: Ahli (ABQK) is pleased to announce a net of QR891.6m for the year ended 31 December 2024, reflecting an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous year 2023 (2023: QR836.5m).

Based on the achieved results, the Board of Directors of Ahlibank has recommended a cash dividend of 25% subject to approval of Qatar Central Bank, and the during the upcoming General Assembly. Commenting on the Bank's performance, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, CEO of Ahli Bank stated:“The Bank delivered robust results, underpinned by improved profitability and strengthened financial indicators.” Speaking on Qatari national talent development, AlEfrangi noted:“In 2024, we prioritized the development of Qatari talent to prepare them for future leadership roles. Our successful Qatarisation efforts align closely with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank, reiterated the Bank's commitment to sustainability, stating:“in accordance with Qatar Central Bank guidelines, Ahlibank remains committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as a core part of its strategy. Through a clear roadmap for ESG initiatives, Ahlibank aims to promote sustainable development in the years to come.”

The Chairman further added,“As a vital part of the Qatari community, we remain focused on corporate social responsibility, contributing to community welfare and environmental preservation. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my gratitude to our customers, shareholders, employees, and Qatar Central Bank for their continued trust and support.”