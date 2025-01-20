Imam Khomeini port handles 36 million tons of goods in 9 months

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, Imam Khomeini port in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province saw the loading and unloading of 36 million tons of goods in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024).



Aboutaleb Geraylou, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Khuzestan, confirmed that the port, the largest commercial hub in the province, received 1,112 vessels during this period.



Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported that the country’s ports collectively managed nearly 175 million tons of cargo in the same period. This included 20.83 million tons of oil goods and 39.55 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded, amounting to a total of 60.38 million tons.



In terms of loading, Iran’s ports saw 58.84 million tons of oil goods and 55.77 million tons of non-oil goods, bringing the total loading volume to 114.61 million tons. Combined operations, including both loading and unloading, amounted to 174.99 million tons, with 79.67 million tons of oil goods and 95.32 million tons of non-oil goods handled.

