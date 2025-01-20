Iran, Russia agree on transport cooperation in strategic treaty

(MENAFN) Iran's and Urban Development Minister, Farzaneh Sadegh, outlined significant agreements between the presidents of Iran and Russia, covering rail, air, sea, and road transport for both goods and passengers.



Sadegh, who accompanied the Iranian president and cabinet members on a trip to Moscow, explained that the comprehensive strategic treaty signed by both nations' leaders includes agreements spanning these transport sectors.



The treaty reflects the strong commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral cooperation.



President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at a roundtable with Russian business leaders, expressed hope that the meeting would initiate efforts to implement the strategic agreement. He highlighted Iran's focus on enhancing collaboration within the North-South and East-West corridors, as well as developing maritime routes and port infrastructure.



Pezeshkian affirmed, "Iran is determined to expand its relations with Russia, particularly in railways, corridors, maritime routes, and port development. These areas provide a foundation for economic activities."

