Donald Trump Oath Ceremony: When And Where To Watch It LIVE In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald is set to take the oath of office on January 20, officially beginning his second term as President of the United States. The inauguration ceremony marks the transition of power from the Biden administration to Trump's leadership. As per the 20th Amendment, the presidential term ends at noon, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly after.

According to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the event will begin with a musical prelude by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band.

Senator Amy Klobuchar will call the ceremony to order. Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham will offer invocations. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform "Oh, America!"

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by Trump in 2018, will administer the oath to Vice President-elect JD Vance. After that, country singer Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful". He will be accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

Chief Justice John Roberts will then administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump. Following the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction from religious leaders, including Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman and Imam Husham Al-Husainy. Macchio will perform the National Anthem.

Donald Trump Oath Ceremony: When to watch

The inauguration ceremony will start around 10 PM (India time) on January 20. Trump's swearing-in will take place after half an hour.

Due to expected cold weather, the event has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda instead of the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony is expected to last about an hour.

Donald Trump Oath Ceremony: How to watch it LIVE in India

Major news publications NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS and Fox News will live-stream Donald Trump's oath ceremony on social media platforms such as YouTube , Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). You can also watch it online through the White House website ().