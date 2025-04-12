Sports Games In Serbia Wrap Up Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) Today marks the final day of the Sports Games held at the Gymnasium in Serbia,reports.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in several events, including beach volleyball, archery, judo, table tennis, and boxing.

The closing ceremony of the competition is also scheduled to take place later today.

The participation of Azerbaijani athletes throughout the Games has showcased their dedication and competitive spirit.

As the event comes to a close, attention now turns to the results and achievements that will further contribute to the country's growing presence in international sports.