Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sports Games In Serbia Wrap Up Today


2025-04-12 06:12:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today marks the final day of the Sports Games held at the Gymnasium in Serbia, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in several events, including beach volleyball, archery, judo, table tennis, and boxing.

The closing ceremony of the competition is also scheduled to take place later today.

The participation of Azerbaijani athletes throughout the Games has showcased their dedication and competitive spirit.

As the event comes to a close, attention now turns to the results and achievements that will further contribute to the country's growing presence in international sports.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

