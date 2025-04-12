Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: Fires In Sviatoshynskyi District Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Emergency crews have extinguished fires in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district following a Russian drone attack on the city early on Saturday, April 12.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this via Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Fires and structural damage occurred at two separate locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. All fires have now been put out, the State Emergency Service said.

As previously reported, three people were injured in the Ukrainian capital following a Russian drone attack.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, falling drone debris sparked a major fire covering 1,500 square meters at a warehouse, as well as two additional fires in separate warehouse buildings covering 1,000 and 150 square meters.

Drone debris also landed on a sports ground and nearby buildings in the same district, damaging window glazing and the facade of one building.

In the Darnytskyi district, the enemy attack destroyed a private house.