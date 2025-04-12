Training Program On Labor Legislation And Trade Unions Concludes In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A training program titled“Trade Unions and Labor Legislation: Key Directions, Challenges, and Prospects” has successfully concluded at the Center for Professional Development and Career Advancement of the Academy of Labor and Social Relations under the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Held from April 7–11, 2025, the training aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of trade union members in areas such as labor legislation, management principles, and the regulation of labor relations.

Participants received in-depth instruction on the Labor Code of Azerbaijan, labor rights, procedures for concluding and formalizing employment contracts, and the critical role of trade unions in protecting employee interests.

The program is expected to contribute to:

- Improving participants' professional competency

- Promoting effective approaches to labor relations

- Strengthening the organizational capacity of trade unions

At the conclusion of the training, certificates of completion were awarded to all participants.