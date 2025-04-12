Two Men Injured In Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two men have been injured in a Russian artillery strike on the village of Stepanivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

At around 09:00, Russian forces shelled Stepanivka. A 38-year-old man was injured in the attack, suffering a blast injury and wounds to his back. He was transported to the hospital by an emergency medical team. Doctors have assessed his condition as moderate.

Later, authorities reported a second casualty -- a 35-year-old man. He sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his lower leg. Medical staff provided the necessary care, and he was prescribed outpatient treatment.

Over 5,700 civilian objects damaged or destroyed by Russia restored in Kherson region - Prokudin

Eight people were injured in the Kherson region on April 11 during attacks on Kherson and Antonivka. Six of them required hospitalization, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Illustrative photo