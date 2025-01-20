Asia-Pacific News In Brief (January 20, 2025)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TOKYO –

Challenger Stagwell has declared its intent to acquire ADK GLOBAL, an integrated marketing solutions firm and subsidiary of ADK Holdings This comes as Stagwell expands its global footprint and invests further in AI-enabled solutions at the forefront of digital marketing. By bringing ADK GLOBAL into Stagwell, the network's regional staff count rises to over 2,000 team members, spanning agencies and affiliates on the ground in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Stagwell and ADK GLOBAL's complementing suite of AI-powered solutions for digital marketers are set up to help clients, including global and Asian brands such as LG, Shanghai Disney Resort, Google, Dexcom and Adidas, deliver impactful results, it said in a statement.



SOUTHEAST ASIA

- The Hoffman Agency made a series of strategic promotions and hires across Southeast Asia this week to support its growing business and reinforce its position as the B2B and technology-focused agency of choice in the region. In Singapore, Vanessa Lee and Vivien Law are stepping into more senior roles, with Vanessa promoted to associate account director, digital, to drive IMC growth across Southeast Asia, and Vivien focusing on key accounts and client service excellence. Both Vanessa and Vivien will support Akansha Rai, deputy general manager. In Malaysia, Chee Kun Tan joins as account director, working closely with Vicky Wong, general manager, to expand the team in Malaysia, a market poised for significant technology growth. In Indonesia, Shinta Widianti and Panji Pratama step into roles as account director and associate account director respectively to support Niko Radityo, deputy general manager. In Thailand, Prangthong Jitcharoenkul, associate account director, and Jennine Aremanapong, account executive, join the team in Bangkok, to support Clarence Lim, sirector, Southeast Asia, in driving growth efforts in Thailand.



SINGAPORE -

FleishmanHillard has named Thomas Skelton as its regional lead of its research and analytics practice – TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI) in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Singapore, Skelton will oversee the growth and operations of TGI in APAC, driving the agency's expanding research and analytics capabilities to deliver data-driven insights and solutions for clients across the region. He will report to Joanne Wong, APAC president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard.



SINGAPORE - Strategic communications agency Mutant has promoted Abraham Christopher to the role of regional head of client success. In this role, Christopher will spearhead the agency's mission to deliver transformative, integrated, and results-driven communication solutions for both current and future clients, while also propelling the agency's continued growth and dominance in the region. Christophes's journey with Mutant began nearly four years ago, following stints at Edelman and Weber Shandwick.



SINGAPORE - Singapore-based public relations and strategic communications firm, SW Strategies has strengthened its regional leadership team with the promotion of Danial Halim to Regional PR Consultant. Based in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Danial will assist with overseeing key markets within Southeast Asia, focusing on strategic outreach and client success across the region. Danial brings extensive expertise in media relations, campaign management, and cross-market PR strategies, with a proven track record of delivering impactful results for clients across industries. This comes shortly after SW Strategies expanded into Vietnam with the appointment of Anh Thu Lai as its new PR consultant based in Ho Chi Minh City.

